It’s never too late to take a look back at how your past year went. Sony is now ready to let you know how you spent all your time with your PlayStation 4 throughout 2019 with its PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up program.

The statistics provided in PlayStation Wrap-Up include the number of games played, your top games, top genres, the number of trophies earned and the hours you spent gaming. It even points out your preferred time of the week for gaming.

To access your PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up, you must satisfy the following conditions as an official PlayStation blog post mentions: “Users need to have a registered PSN account in their region, be age 18 years or over, have played games on a PS4 console for at least 10 hours between January 1, 2019 and December 10, 2019, and have allowed us to collect ‘additional data.'”

Sony is also giving PlayStation owners a dynamic theme and one of the seven avatars that reflects your gaming personality. The seven available categories of avatars are Action Hero, Legendary Warrior, Master Explorer, Master Strategist, Speed Demon, Sports Phenom, and Marksman. Below are the descriptions of the avatars.

Action Hero — for the gamer who lives for the epic moments in action-adventure games

Legendary Warrior — for the gamer who steps up to the challenge in fighting games

Master Explorer — for the gamer who has continually aced that platformer game

Master Strategist — for the gamer who loves solving puzzles in a good strategy game

Speed Demon — for the gamer who leaves their fellow drivers in the dust in a fast-paced driving/racing game

Sports Phenom — for the gamer with a competitive edge and a love for sports games

Marksman — for the gamer who hits their mark in a shooter game

Take a look at the statistics of a fellow gamer from our team below to know what to expect from the program.

1 of 4

The PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up program will be open until February 14 and hence, you better hurry up to get some glorious insights of your gamer life for the past year. Also, do not forget to share this with your fellow gamers.

Check-out PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up