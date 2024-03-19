Home > News > Pixel 8a Release Nears as It Surfaces on FCC Database

Pixel 8a Release Nears as It Surfaces on FCC Database

Abubakar Mohammed
Pixel 8a Features and specifiactions
In Short
  • The Google Pixel 8a could launch soon.
  • Four new Google models were spotted on FCC, one of them is the number we saw on a leaked Pixel 8a retail box.
  • Google I/O 2024 will be held on May 14, 2024, and Google will likely launch the Pixel 8a on stage.

Google’s “A” series of devices is a hit, and the next A-series device, the Pixel 8a will be launching soon. There were a few Pixel 8a rumors floating around, including a couple of big leaks that showed us the packaging. It won’t be long before it launches as the phone’s model number was spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website.

First spotted by Digital Trends, Google has submitted four device models —G8HHN, G6GPR, G576D, and GKV4X. The model G6GPR is the same model number on Pixel 8a’s box that leaked around a month ago.

For those unaware, when a smartphone model gets listed on the FCC, it’s an indication that their launch is imminent. We all know that Google launches an A series device in May, and this year’s Google I/O is scheduled for May 14, 2023, which means Google could launch the 8a during the same.

As for what the other model numbers could be, we haven’t the slightest clue. If we had to guess, they could be new Nest or other home devices.

The Pixel 8a is rumored to cost more than its predecessor and could come in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The phone could potentially feature last year’s Tensor G3 SoC with 8GB RAM, and a comparatively smaller screen than the vanilla Pixel 8.

What are your thoughts about Google’s upcoming “mid-range” phone? Will you be upgrading? Let us know in the comment section below.

#Tags
#Google#Pixel 8a

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

