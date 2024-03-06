Pixel 8a Leak Suggests a Sharp Price Hike and a 256GB Variant

Google’s Pixel “a” series is quite popular, and one of its selling points has always been its price. So far, phones from Pixel 4a through 7a have all cost under $500, but recent leaks about the upcoming Pixel 8a suggest that might change.

In the initial information about Pixel 8a storage and prices that our good friends at WinFuture received from German Pixel retailers, the phone will come in two storage variants and four color variants.

As for the price, they expect a sharp increase in the price to 550 euros or more. That is equal to $600 in the US. We’ve seen a steady $50 price increase since Pixel 4a. The 4a came at $349, 5a at $399, 6a at $449, 7a at $499, and now 8a at $600! The Pixel 8, the flagship, is selling for $699, for those unaware.

If true, the $100 price spike would up people’s hopes about the specifications of the Pixel 8a. For the expected specifications, the $100 price increase, if true, steals the charm of the Pixel “a” series, i.e. affordability. Or the price increase could be due to the EU’s VAT tax and the Pixel 8a could end up costing just $550 in the US. Either way, we’re in for a price increase.

According to one of the dealers, the 128 GB variant of the Pixel 8a could cost €570, and the 256 GB could come at €630. The colors that it could launch in include Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint.

As for the specifications, the Pixel 8a is rumored to feature the Tensor G3 chipset, the same as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, dual rear cameras, a smaller form factor, and 8 GB RAM. From the renders that leaked a long time ago, the overall design aesthetics look quite similar to the Pixel 8.

Could this be Google’s way of telling us indirectly to expect future Pixel prices to ascend drastically? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.