Here’s How Much Pixel 8 Series and Pixel Watch 2 Will Cost You in India

Google has finally introduced the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2, both of which are heading to India. The new Pixel products are now up for pre-booking and we also have the availability and pricing details with us. Check them out!

Pixel 8 Series and Pixel Watch 2: Price and Availability

The Pixel 8 is priced at Rs 75,999 and the Pixel 8 Pro retails at Rs 1,06,999. These can now be pre-ordered via Flipkart and will be available, starting October 12. The Pixel Watch 2 starts at Rs 39,900.

As part of the launch offers, you can get up to Rs 9,000 off as a bank discount and Rs 4,000 as an exchange offer on the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 can get you up to Rs 8,000 as a bank discount and Rs 3,000 on exchange. And if you purchase the Pixel 8 or the Pixel 8 Pro, you can get the Pixel Watch 2 at Rs 19,999 or a Pixel Buds Pro for Rs 8,999.

The Pixel 8 comes in Bay and Obsidian colors and the Pixel 8 Pro can be bought in Rose, Hazel, and Obsidian colorways.

Specs and Features

The Pixel 8 series looks similar to the Pixel 7 series and is made up of 100% recyclable aluminum. The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Pixel 8 Pro gets a bigger 6.7-inch screen size. Both are powered by the Tensor G3 chipset infused with Google AI for easier day-to-day tasks. The Pixel 8 Pro has a temperature sensor but this is for objects. While the vanilla model has 8GB of RAM and 128/256 storage options, the Pro model has a single 12GB+128GB variant.

The Pixel 8 has a dual rear camera setup, including, a 50MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. There’s a 10.5MP dual PD selfie shooter. The 8 Pro houses three rear cameras, a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 8 has a 4,075mAh battery and the Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050mAh battery. Both will come with 7 years of software updates, which is so cool, to be honest. Additionally, there’s an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, NFC support, and so much more.

As for the Pixel Watch 2, it also resembles its predecessor and has the Qualcomm chip, up to 24 hours of battery life, a new skin temperature sensor, and more.

So, will you buy the new Pixel 8 series or the Pixel Watch 2? Let us know in the comments below.