Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 lineup is rumored to launch later this year. While we have seen numerous leaks regarding the Pixel 6, including the Whitechapel chip, a fresh report from Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech has revealed the complete specifications of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Leaked Specifications

According to the report, the Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, while the Pixel 6 Pro may feature a 6.71-inch plastic OLED display. Notably, this is slightly larger than the previously rumored 6.67-inch display for the Pro variant.

Prosser’s report reiterates the presence of Google’s custom chipset. Moreover, he claims that the regular Pixel 6 could have 8GB of RAM and 128/ 256GB of storage. Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, is likely to equip 12GB of RAM and might come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 6 may feature a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, an 8MP front camera is likely. Coming to Pixel 6 Pro, you could expect a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. You might also find a 12MP front camera on the Pro variant.

As you would expect, both devices in the Google Pixel 6 series will run Android 12 out of the box. The battery capacity is likely to be 4,614mAh and 5,000mAh on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro respectively. Other tidbits mentioned in the report include support for Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, and Google’s Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) certification.

Notably, the report also highlights that the Pixel 6 series will get at least 5 years of software updates. While this is a significant jump from the current three years of OS update, it remains unclear if the newly added 2 years will include version updates or just security updates. So, stay tuned for more information.