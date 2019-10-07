Remember, we said last week that everything about the Google Pixel 4 lineup except for the price has leaked online. Well, Google has been confirmed to be the worst at keeping secrets as even the pricing details for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL have leaked ahead of its 15th October launch date.

Pixel 4 Canadian pricing details have been tweeted by reliable tipster Evan Blass (better known as @evleaks) over the weekend. Well, Google isn’t greatly ramping up the prices with this launch but instead, they are pretty similar to last year’s Pixel 3 lineup.

Talking about the prices, Google Pixel 4 will start at CAD $1049.95 (around $790, Rs. 56,000) for the 64GB variant whereas the Pixel 4 XL will see you shelling out CAD $1199.95 (around $900, Rs. 64,000).

Pixel 4 price leaked

The 128GB variants of Pixel 4 and 4 XL are expected to be priced at $1199.95 (around $900, Rs. 64,000) and CAD $1359.95 (around $1050, Rs. 72,500) respectively. These prices are slightly higher than Pixel 3’s Canadian pricing — as you can see in the tweet attached below. This means even this year’s Pixel 4 won’t cross the $1000 threshold as compared to several other flagships out there.

The increase in price as compared to last year is only minor and justified, thanks to the new hardware being baked into the flagship. Google Pixel 4 will bring along Face Unlock hardware, Soli radar chip for hands-free gestures, and dual rear-cameras, among other things. The complete specs sheet for both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL has leaked online and if you’re looking to gorge on hardware specs, you will find everything listed right here.