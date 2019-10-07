Remember, we said last week that everything about the Google Pixel 4 lineup except for the price has leaked online. Well, Google has been confirmed to be the worst at keeping secrets as even the pricing details for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL have leaked ahead of its 15th October launch date.

Pixel 4 Canadian pricing details have been tweeted by reliable tipster Evan Blass (better known as @evleaks) over the weekend. Well, Google isn’t greatly ramping up the prices with this launch but instead, they are pretty similar to last year’s Pixel 3 lineup.

Talking about the prices, Google Pixel 4 will start at CAD $1049.95 (around $790, Rs. 56,000) for the 64GB variant whereas the Pixel 4 XL will see you shelling out CAD $1199.95 (around $900, Rs. 64,000).

The 128GB variants of Pixel 4 and 4 XL are expected to be priced at $1199.95 (around $900, Rs. 64,000) and CAD $1359.95 (around $1050, Rs. 72,500) respectively. These prices are slightly higher than Pixel 3’s Canadian pricing — as you can see in the tweet attached below. This means even this year’s Pixel 4 won’t cross the $1000 threshold as compared to several other flagships out there.

Pixel 3 64GB: $999 CAD Pixel 3 128GB: $1129 CAD Pixel 3 XL 64GB: $1129 CAD Pixel 3 XL 128GB: $1259 CAD So a bit more expensive? — briannablank (@BriannaR722) October 5, 2019

The increase in price as compared to last year is only minor and justified, thanks to the new hardware being baked into the flagship. Google Pixel 4 will bring along Face Unlock hardware, Soli radar chip for hands-free gestures, and dual rear-cameras, among other things. The complete specs sheet for both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL has leaked online and if you’re looking to gorge on hardware specs, you will find everything listed right here.