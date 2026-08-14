Phantom Blade Zero Collector’s Edition Gets You a 6-Inch Soul Figurine, No Disc

There’s a high chance you’ll get your hands on a limited Phantom Blade Zero Collector’s Edition before a physical PlayStation 5 disc. As spotted by an X user, the Collector’s Edition of Phantom Blade Zero was spotted in China, and it includes a 6-inch Soul figurine and other goodies for ¥1,199 (around $180).

However, there are no signs of a physical PlayStation 5 disc. Instead, you get a Digital Deluxe activation code to redeem on Chinese site WeGame, where you can choose your preferred platform: PS5 or Steam.

Phantom Blade Zero Collector’s Edition Revealed in China

The Phantom Blade Zero Collector’s Edition is available to pre-order from the Chinese retailer JD’s global website, and here’s the complete list of everything you’ll get with the purchase:

6-inch Soul figurine with 2 heads, 5 sheathed weapons, and a base

“Flame Lion Head” Necklace

“White Python” Keychain

“Shadow Blade Zero” Artbook

Phantom Blade Digital Deluxe Edition WeGame activation code

All pre-order bonuses

While it’s not as enticing as 19 inches of Venom, it’s still a great package. For those unaware, Phantom Blade Zero pre-order bonuses include a Treasure Basic Accessory and Soul’s Legacy outfit. The Collector’s Edition has a worldwide limit of 20,000 units, with the publisher selling them in batches.

Image Credit: X/@Spicy_Psy_Duck

The first-batch reservation has opened today, with the option to purchase it on August 17, 2026. According to reports, the Collector’s Edition for first-batch customers will ship before October 29. On the other hand, the second-batch reservation launches on August 17, with the option to purchase on August 19.

Those who reserve their Phantom Blade Zero Collector’s Edition in the second batch will receive it before December 31. Furthermore, the Digital Deluxe code included with the Collector’s Edition can only be redeemed on a single WeGame account for PS5 or Steam.

Phantom Blade Zero is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive for at least 12 months, so there’s a chance the highly anticipated action title arrives on Xbox Series consoles next year. As of now, S-Game is gearing up for the Phantom Blade Zero State of Play broadcast on August 17, where we’ll see more gameplay and new campaign characters.

On the other hand, a Phantom Blade Zero demo was also leaked on the PlayStation Store. So, there’s a slight possibility you’ll get hands-on experience with the souls-like game before you reserve your Collector’s Edition.