After Xiaomi and Motorola, Chinese rival Oppo has shown off its own Wireless Air Charging technology at MWC Shanghai 2021. The company has demoed a ton of innovative new technologies, including a 5G antenna system, 125W wired charging, and more. The highlight, however, has to be the wireless air charging technology that can charge devices over-the-air. You do not need any wires or wireless charging pads.

The Chinese giant demoed the Wireless Air Charging technology on its Oppo X 2021 concept phone, which includes a rollable display. The screen here expands from 6.7-inches to 7.4-inches with only a touch of a button to offer more screen real-estate to users. It was first shown off at Oppo’s INNO Day event earlier last year.

Circling back to the Wireless Air Charging, it uses magnetic resonance technology to juice up the Oppo X 2021. The device will start charging as soon as it is within 10cm of the charging mat. This technology can deliver up to 7.5 charging power over-the-air, which is higher than Xiaomi’s 5W charging speed.

You can see Oppo’s wireless air charging technology in action right here:

Charging your smartphone is no longer a tedious task, thanks to all of the super-fast charging technologies being adopted by phone makers. They are trying to make the charging process as convenient as possible. It is the reason we’ve moved from wired to wireless charging. And the future appears to offer added convenience with wireless air charging. Oppo, Xiaomi, and others will let you charge your smartphone without ever plugging it in – from any corner of the room.

At this point, let me remind you that Oppo’s Wireless Air Charging technology is only a concept at the moment. It is currently unknown when it will become available to users commercially. It might never see the light of day as well. So, keep your hopes in check and stay tuned for more information.