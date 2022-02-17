Oppo Find X5 Series with Hasselblad Cameras Confirmed to Launch on February 24

The onslaught of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Android phones will continue with the launch of the Oppo Find X5 series next week. This much-awaited flagship smartphone series from Oppo, which succeeds the Find X3 series, now has an official launch date. Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro are likely to pack Snapdragon chips, Hasselblad cameras, 80W charging, and a lot more.

In an official tweet, Oppo announced that the Find X5 series will be launched on February 24 globally, ahead of the company’s MWC 2022 appearance. The teaser video shows off the smartphone in all its glory, revealing its ceramic design, a peculiar camera bump, and more. The company has also set up a dedicated microsite to tease the device’s features and advertise the virtual launch. Futuristic flagship design. Beautifully unique ceramic material. A cutting-edge camera like no other.



Save the date. February 24, 2022. #OPPOFindX5Series pic.twitter.com/1T9TCHH3sg— OPPO (@oppo) February 17, 2022

Oppo Find X5 Specifications (Leaked)

Oppo might not have revealed much about its next-gen flagship smartphone, except for its design and Hasselblad cameras, we have seen a ton of details leak online recently. We already know that the company has signed a multi-year camera deal with Hasselblad, but will also be backing the Find X5’s cameras with its custom MariSilicon X Imaging NPU. This will further enhance images using AI features to deliver a “world-class photography” experience.

As for the camera hardware specs, you can expect to find a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto camera with up to 5x zoom support. Apart from this, the Oppo Find X5 series will include a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3216 x 1440 pixels resolution, and 10-bit HDR support. You will also find a 32MP punch-hole selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the Find X5 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS storage. You are also likely to find a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support, much like the recently launched OnePlus 10 Pro here. The devices will support 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E. Moreover, they will run ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

A recent leak by WinFuture also revealed that the Oppo Find X5 series will carry a price tag of around €1,200 (around Rs 1,02,000) in European regions. It will be available to buy in two colorways – Ceramic White and Ceramic Black (also confirmed by official teasers). These are merely leaks, though. We suggest you take these with a grain of salt and wait for the official announcement. We will be bringing you live coverage of the event next week, so stay tuned.