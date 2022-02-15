Oppo Collaborates with Hasselblad for Find X5 Pro’s Cameras

After OnePlus, Oppo has now entered a three-year strategic partnership with Hasselblad, a popular name in the camera industry. The collaboration will lead to the development of “industry-leading” camera technologies for the Oppo Find X lineup. Here’s everything you need to know about this partnership.

Oppo Will Use Hasselblad’s Camera Expertise

The Oppo-Hasselblad collaboration will focus on advanced imaging solutions, specifically in the color science department to bring about more natural colors with the use of Natural Color Calibration. This will also be applicable for natural skin tones in the portrait mode.

The partnership comes after Hasselblad collaborated with OnePlus, Oppo’s sister brand for its OnePlus 9 series last year. OnePlus used Hasselblad’s color science expertise for natural colors, which has been further improved with the recently launched OnePlus 10 Pro.

Commenting on the partnership, Oppo’s Chief Product Officer Pete Lau said, “Following the success of OnePlus and Hasselblad’s collaboration in the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new stage of development, giving more users around the world a chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience. Camera color performance has always been a focus for OPPO and a part of Hasselblad’s DNA. We are very excited to be able to explore the future of the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile together.“

Some Hasselblad goodness will be clubbed with Oppo’s recently introduced MariSilicon X imaging NPU, both of which are expected to result in a “world-class photography” experience.

The Oppo-Hasselblad collaboration will be reflected in the upcoming Oppo Find X phones, most likely the Find X5 Pro in the first quarter of 2022. The device, as rumors suggest, is expected to come with a 120Hz LTPO display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 50MP triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a unique-looking rear camera hump, and loads more.

We expect Oppo to reveal more details about its 2022 flagship phone at MWC 2022, as shared by the company in a recent blog post. So, stay tuned for more information.