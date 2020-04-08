Oppo is all set to launch the first device in its new Ace series – the Oppo Ace 2 on April 13. The device is tipped to come with support for 40W wireless charging and now, a 40W wireless charger from Oppo has been spotted on Wireless Power Consortium.

As per the listing, Oppo 40W AirVOOC Wireless Charger will support 9V/2A (18W), 5V/6A (30W), and 10V/6.5A (65W) power inputs and 40W power output. This also reiterates that the Ace 2 could have support for 40W wireless charging.

Speaking of the design, the wireless charger has an oval form-factor with space to accommodate the phone on one half and a cooling fan on the other. From the image in the listing, it is clear that the gadget will be available in a combination of white and grey color accents. The back of the wireless charger has vents for heat dissipation, as you can see in the image below.

OnePlus is also expected to debut its 30W Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger alongside OnePlus 8 series, whose launch event will happen one day after on the 14th of April. Unlike Oppo’s 40W AirVOOC Wireless Charger, OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is designed to be more like a stand from what we can see in the image renders shared by credible leakster Evan Blass.

As per current rumors, OnePlus Warp Charge 30 wireless charger could be priced around 70 euros (~Rs. 5,750). Given that Oppo’s 40W AirVOOC Wireless Charger comes with faster-charging speeds, we could expect Oppo to price it higher than OnePlus’ offering. However, we will know that for sure on Monday’s event.