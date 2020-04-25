With the evolution of web services, everything has changed; even our way of grocery shopping. Especially during this ongoing time of the Coronavirus pandemic, as consumers are forced to stay indoors, they are relying heavily on several online grocers for their daily essentials. According to Jeff Bezos, this is actually much more environment-friendly than traditional grocery shopping in the Whole Foods Market.

In an annual letter to shareholders, the Amazon CEO addressed numerous projects on which Amazon is working right now. Amongst these, Bezos claimed that online grocery shopping is much more environment-friendly than conventional grocery shopping, as it emits much lower carbon in the environment.

According to the Amazon Chief, their sustainability scientists worked for three years to develop a model to compare the carbon footprint of online grocery shopping and traditional grocery shopping from the food markets. A study was conducted and it was found that online deliveries of groceries emit 43% lower carbon than driving off to the nearest Whole Food Market to get groceries.

“The study found that, averaged across all basket sizes, online grocery deliveries generate 43% lower carbon emissions per item compared to shopping in stores. Smaller basket sizes generate even greater carbon savings.“, wrote Jeff, in his letter.

Now, according to the detailed analysis by their scientists, online deliveries of groceries can take a hundred roundtrip car journeys of general consumers off the roads as a single delivery van of Amazon can deliver groceries to multiple consumers in only one roundtrip.

Bezos also said that the company has committed to reaching 80% renewable energy by 2024 and 100% by 2030. They are also looking to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

Amazon plans to achieve this feat by using electric delivery vans. The company is planning to purchase 100,000 electric vans from Rivian. According to the letter, Amazon is aiming to get at least 10,000 delivery vans on the roads by 2022. The rest of the 90,000 electric delivery vans will be on the roads by 2030.