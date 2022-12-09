OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro with a 4K Display Introduced in India

OnePlus has added a new TV to the OnePlus TV Y series in India. This is the new OnePlus TV Y1S Pro with a 55-inch screen size option, which comes in addition to the previously introduced 43-inch and 50-inch models in the country. Here’s a look at the price, features, and more.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro: Specs and Features

The new 55-inch OnePlus TV Y1S Pro, much like its other siblings, gets a 4K LED display with support for a screen resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. The bezel-less display also gets support for MEMC, HLG, ALLM (auto low latency mode), and HDR10.

There’s the inclusion of the Gamma Engine, which can provide a clearer picture quality with enhanced color reproduction, dynamic contrast, and less noise.

For the audio part, there are two speakers with a maximum output of 24W. The TV also comes with Dolby Audio support. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, along with a 64-bit processor.

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro also supports Chromecast, Miracast, and built-in Google Assistant. It works with Alexa too. It runs Android 10 TV with access to the Google Play Store. Connectivity options include one RF connection input, one RJ45 Ethernet input, one AV input, 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, one optical digital audio output, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, and Bluetooth version 5.0.

Additionally, the new OnePlus TV has support for OnePlus Connect 2.0 for pairing with the OnePlus Watch and earbuds and OxygenOS Play 2.0. There’s also the Smart Manager feature to manage storage, system speed, and more.

Price and Availability

The new OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 55 is priced at Rs 39,999 and will be available for purchase via the company’s website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon India, Flipkart, and other offline stores. The sale will start on December 13.

Buyers can also get an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on the use of the ICICI Bank cards (valid until December 25) and a no-cost EMI option via Amazon.