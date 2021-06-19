Earlier this week, OnePlus announced its merger with Oppo. In the announcement, OnePlus said it will continue to operate as an independent brand under Oppo. The merger will also help expand the company’s R&D and supply chain to ship more devices. However, the announcement left users confused regarding the future of OxygenOS outside China. A leaked memo now reveals that OnePlus has instructed its employees not to respond to OS-related queries.

OnePlus Tells Employees Not to Answer OS Questions

Tipster Evan Blass shared OnePlus’ internal memo on Twitter. “Important Note: Do not respond to any OS or Color OS questions that target the integration announcement. Only use the below response — We currently do not have any updates regarding the operating systems. Please stay tuned to our official channels.,” reads the memo.

Just received these talking points on the new relationship between Oppo and OnePlus. Might help to clear up some confusion. pic.twitter.com/mIVyjcmeKD — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 18, 2021

Surprisingly, the memo leak comes at a time when OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to the company’s official forums to state that OxygenOS will continue to be the operating system for devices outside China. “OxygenOS will remain the operating system for global OnePlus devices outside of the China market,” he said.

If that’s the case, why is OnePlus instructing employees not to respond to the queries? Does this mean ColorOS will eventually replace OxygenOS in global markets? There’s clearly some internal miscommunication here. Even if the Chinese giant continues to use its clean OxygenOS skin on its devices, OxygenOS is getting undeniably closer to ColorOS when it comes to the overall design aesthetic, starting with OxygenOS 11.

Apart from the instruction to not respond to OS-related queries, the memo includes a set of possible questions along with their responses. Notably, OnePlus aims to complete the integration by the end of the year and continue using its own servers to store user data. And for those concerned about Nord smartphones, it will continue to operate as a product line under the OnePlus brand.