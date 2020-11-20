Earlier this year, OnePlus started installing Warp Charging stations at airports, starting with the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. To help OnePlus users locate these stations, the company is adding a new ‘Nearby Charging Stations’ service on OxygenOS.

As the name suggests, the new feature will notify you whenever you’re close to the OnePlus charging station. Moreover, you have the option to track the distance to the closest charging station so that you can quickly reach it before your phone’s battery gets drained out.

According to OnePlus, the feature makes use of beacons integrated into the charging stations to help OnePlus devices identify when a charging station is in close proximity. You also have the option to mute notifications from the service for 24 hours, in case you have sufficient juice left and are just not interested to use a public charging station at the time of coronavirus.

As per an XDA report from June, the OnePlus charging station has two USB-A ports with 30W Warp charging and an international plug for charging other electronic gadgets. Now that 65W Warp Charge is the new standard for OnePlus devices, we could expect the company to upgrade the charging stations with enhanced ports.

In a post on OnePlus forums, OnePlus emphasizes that the charging station is available just at Bengaluru airport for now. However, the company has plans to install one at Delhi airport sometime in the future. With a broader expansion in terms of availability, OnePlus charging stations will be helpful for frequent flyers in the country.