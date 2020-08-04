OnePlus launched its much-hyped mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, earlier last month. It comes with a 90Hz display, 5G connectivity, and a dual-camera punch-hole on the front. While a few users have got their hands on the OnePlus Nord, thanks to the pop-up sale, others are waiting on the open sale to kick-off on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord was initially planned to go on open sale in India from 4th August (i.e today). This included the 8GB variant in both the Onyx Black and Marble Blue color variants and the 12GB Onyx Black variant. The 12GB Blue Marble color variant was scheduled to go on sale during Amazon Prime Day, kicking off on 6th August. Today, the company has quietly changed the open sale date and it looks like all variants will become available to buy the same day, i.e 6th August, in India.

So, if you are planning to buy the OnePlus Nord today, keep your credit card back into the wallet and wait until 12:00 AM on 6th August (when the Prime Day sale kicks off) to pick the variant of your choice. Not the 6GB one though as it will become available in September. You can also get it from OnePlus’ official website as well.

The company is offering a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on the OnePlus Nord if you buy the device with an American Express card. The Prime Day sale will also see Amazon offer a 5% instant discount and 5% reward points to Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

The OnePlus Nord, for those unaware, marks the company’s return to the mid-range market. It features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 32MP+8MP dual-camera punch-hole cut-out for selfies. This smartphone is backed by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

The quad-camera setup on the rear includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. There’s a 4,115mAh battery in tow, which can be juiced up from 0% to 100% in around 60 minutes, thanks to the 30W Warp Charging technology.