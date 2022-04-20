OnePlus Nord N20 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in the US

A few days before the introduction of the new Nord CE 2 Lite in India, OnePlus has now launched the Nord N20 5G in the US. It arrives as a successor to the Nord N10 5G and includes a Snapdragon 695 chipset inside with a new design. Here’s all you need to know.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G: Specs and Features

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G goes for a new design with flat edges and two big camera housings placed separately without being confined to a camera hump. There’s also a third camera and an LED flash on the back panel. From the looks of it, the Nord N20 reminds me of the Space Grey color of the iPhone 5s. Let me know if you feel the same in the comments section.

The front features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a corner-placed punch-hole. It misses out on a high refresh and settles for a 60Hz one. As mentioned earlier, the Nord N20 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone has only one RAM and storage to choose from.

On the camera front, there’s a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP depth camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front selfie camera stands at 16MP.

It houses a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs OxygenOS based on Android 11. Not a smart move, though! Additional details include an under-display fingerprint scanner and USB Type-C port, but no alert slider!

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is priced at $282 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 21,500. It will be available to buy exclusively via T-Mobile, starting April 28. This is the same as when OnePlus will host its launch event in India. There’s no word on OnePlus Nord N20’s availability in other regions as of now.