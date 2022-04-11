OnePlus to Launch Two New Smartphones, Nord Buds in India on April 28

OnePlus has today announced to launch an array of new devices in India at its upcoming ‘More Power to You’ event on April 28. Although the Chinese giant did not specify the devices that will be launched during the event, we can expect OnePlus to launch the India-first Nord CE2 Lite 5G, the OnePlus 10R, and the Nord Buds TWS earphones (as per leaks).

OnePlus April 28 Launch Event Confirmed

OnePlus took to Twitter and its official website in India to announce the upcoming event. It is scheduled for 7 PM (local time) on April 28 and will see the launch of two new smartphones (silhouette shown below) and a pair of TWS earphones from OnePlus. You can check out the tweet attached right below. More OnePlus, #MorePowerToYou



Get your hands on the power of getting more from life with an array of OnePlus devices. Launching on April 28. Stay tuned!



Know more: https://t.co/BYkzGwN1I8 pic.twitter.com/lhuSgww3Za— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 11, 2022

Now, as you can see here, the image of the upcoming OnePlus event shows the outline of two unspecified smartphones and a pair of TWS earbuds (similar to Nord Buds leaks). Hence, we can expect the company to launch the OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G, and the Nord Buds during the event. Let’s take a look a closer look at the upcoming devices below.

OnePlus 10R: Details

The OnePlus 10R is slated to be the successor of last year’s OnePlus 9R and is tipped to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3. It is said that the smartphone would come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a top-center punch-hole for the 16MP selfie camera, and the device will come with a triple camera setup at the back – 50MP (OIS) + 8MP + 2MP.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10R is expected to pack the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There will also be a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. Other than these, the device is expected to feature high-res audio-supported stereo speakers, NFC, and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Details

Coming to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, this smartphone will first launch in India before making its debut in other markets. The device will come as a budget-friendly variant of the Nord CE 2 and is tipped to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

As for the key specs and features, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is rumored to sport a 6.59-inch Full HD+ Fluid display. Under the hood, the device is expected to pack the Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You will also find inside a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, as per previous leaks, there will be three at the back, including a 64MP primary lens, a 2MP monochrome lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the device is to feature 16MP selfie snapper. Other than these and the fact that it would be a 5G-supported smartphone, not many details about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 are available as of now.

OnePlus Nord Buds: Details

The OnePlus Nord Buds, which were recently spotted in real-world images, are tipped to be affordable TWS earphones option for Indian customers. Although OnePlus did not mention TWS earphones in its tweet or on its official website yet, they are pretty much confirmed to launch during the event as the outline of the earbuds shown in the event image perfectly matches the earbud design of the alleged Nord Buds.

According to the previous leak, the Nord Buds will come with a 41mAh battery inside each of the earbuds. They will come with a dedicated charging case that will pack a 480mAh battery and a USB-C port for charging.

Other than these, however, we do not have any details about ANC support, drivers, or other features of the Nord Buds. So, stay tuned for OnePlus to officially unveil the audio accessory on April 28 along with the two new smartphones in India. Also, let us know your thoughts about them in the comments below.