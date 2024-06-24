OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Launches in India at Rs 19,999: Check Out Specs

Back in April, OnePlus launched its Nord CE 4 in India with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. Now, its toned-down cousin, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite has gone official with the Snapdragon 695. Thanks to the official, we know of all the other specifications as well as the pricing of the phone. Here are all the details!

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Specifications

Starting off with the display, the Nord CE 4 Lite features a 20:9 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400) 120Hz AMOLED display. This is an 8-bit panel that’s also backed by a peak brightness of 2100 nits. The HBM (High Brightness Mode) is capped at 1200 nits with a typical brightness of 600 nits. This panel also supports sRGB and Display P3. Additionally, the phone also sports a dual stereo speaker setup.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the device and is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There’s also microSD expansion of up to 2TB alongside virtual RAM expansion of 8GB. In terms of software, the phone runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 right out of the box.

It is to be noted that Snapdragon 695 was launched back in 2021.

When it comes to optics, there’s a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS at the helm of a dual rear camera setup. The second sensor is a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter. The primary sensor and front shooter can both capture videos at up to 1080p 30FPS.

The Nord CE 4 Lite packs a big 5,500mAh battery unit which is coupled with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. There’s also 5W reverse wireless charging support.

As for connectivity options, there’s Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Face Unlock, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone weighs 191 grams.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Price in India and Availability

The Nord CE 4 Lite starts at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The higher 8GB/256GB model is priced at Rs 22,999. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will go on sale on June 27, 2024. The smartphone comes in the Super Silver, Mega Blue, and Ultra Orange color variants.

From the specs point of view, Nord CE 4 Lite seems to be a downgrade from its predecessor.