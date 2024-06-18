OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Launch Date Announced: What To Expect?

It’s official! After a bit of teasing, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is officially set to launch on June 24. From the sound of it, the handset will land as the toned-down version of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 which launched two months ago.

The mini teaser gives us a look at the upcoming smartphone’s Mega Blue color variant. It appears that the Nord CE 4 Lite will borrow some camera module design from the Nord CE 4. Its predecessor, the Nord CE 3 Lite, certainly looks a tad different on that front with bigger individual camera sensors. You can also see that the back panel is shiny, which can either be glass or glass-imitating plastic like on the CE 4. Meet the all-new, "Mega Blue" #OnePlusNordCE4Lite.#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/S7MRTYSa7j— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 18, 2024

It is also expected to come with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 which, if true, will be India’s first. While nothing has been revealed on the specs and pricing front, reports and rumors have revealed quite a bit. So, let’s take a look!

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: What to Expect

Image Courtesy: OnePlus.com

First things first, on the processor front, the handset is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC. The processor is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

On the display front, the smartphone is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The display is also said to be backed by a 120Hz fast refresh rate. On the software front, the phone will run on Android 14-based OxygenOS right out of the box.

In terms of optics, it is expected to arrive with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor with OIS at the helm. However, OnePlus has not revealed the exact sensor yet. The secondary sensor may be a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there will most likely be a 16MP sensor.

A massive 5,500mAh battery is expected to fuel the handset. The rated battery capacity will probably be coupled with 80W fast charging support as well.

In all, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is shaping up to be a rebranded version of Oppo K12x which made its debut in the Chinese market earlier this year.

As for the pricing of the device, nothing can be said at this point. However, going by the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite’s pricing, you can expect its successor to be priced at around Rs 20,000 as well.

We’d recommend taking all these details with a pinch of salt till OnePlus officially confirms it all. As for the CE 4 Lite, what do you think about OnePlus’ upcoming budget phone? Do let me know in the comments down below!