This Is When the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Will Be Available in India

OnePlus unveiled the Nord CE 3 5G alongside the Nord 3 in India last month but there was no word on its availability. Now, we have an official word on this and this is when you will be able to purchase the new Nord CE 3 in the country.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will be available via Amazon and the company’s website, starting August 4. It is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 28,999 for the 12GB+256GB model.

Although, you can get it for Rs 24,999 with a bank offer. The Nord CE 3 5G comes in Grey Shimmer and Aqua Surge colors.

A Specs Recap

The Nord CE 3 5G looks a lot like the Nord 3 and has huge camera housings at the back. This includes a 50MP main snapper with OIS and a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie shooter stands at 16MP. There are various camera features like Portrait mode, Nightscape mode, dual-view videos, 4K video recording, Video Portrait, and slow-motion videos, among other things.

The front has a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, and HDR10+. You also get features like Eye Comfort, Video Color Boost, Screen Color Mode, and more. Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 782G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging tech. It runs OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, dual SIM card slots, and more. Additional features include an X-axis linear motor, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, NFC support, and an IR blaster. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.