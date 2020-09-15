OnePlus Nord, the company’s newest mid-range offering, launched in two 8GB RAM variants across the globe. The Indian market, however, saw the company introduce a third 6GB RAM variant as well. The catch being that it won’t be available to buy until September whereas the 8GB variants have been on sale since early August. Well, the much-awaited 6GB variant of the OnePlus Nord now finally has a sale date.

Amazon India has updated its OnePlus Nord listing to now include the 6GB+64GB variant, which will be available for Rs. 24,999 in India. It will go on sale starting from 21st September. Prior to this, the listing only featured the 8GB+128GB variant, priced at Rs. 27,999 as the base variant, and the 6GB variant was marked as coming soon.

The listing further suggests that the device’s base variant will only be available in the Gray Onyx colorway and not Blue Marble. I own the latter (seen above) and it looks amazing. I quite like the overall experience of the device, except for a few minor software hiccups that I’ve faced in my 1-month time with the OnePlus Nord.

For those unaware, OnePlus has gone back to making mid-range phones this year. The OnePlus Nord can be seen as a successor to the OnePlus X from 2015. It sports a 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G with 5G support, a dual-camera punch-hole for the selfie cameras, and a 48MP-laden quad-camera array on the rear.

The OnePlus Nord also supports 30W Warp charging and a 4,115mAh battery that will easily last you a day on medium usage. We cannot forget about the clean and smooth OxygenOS 10 skin, based on Android 10, which is one of the better software skins out there. So yeah, if you’ve been waiting to get the OnePlus Nord base variant, your wait finally comes to an end next week.