OnePlus Monitor X 27 and E 24 Launching in India on December 12

OnePlus is planning to venture into the monitor segment and has now revealed that it will launch the OnePlus Monitor X 27 and the E 24 in India on December 12. The company has also teased some details regarding its first monitors. Check out the details below.

OnePlus Monitor Coming Soon

OnePlus, via its recent tweet, claims that the OnePlus Monitors are ‘here to change the game.‘ These will launch on December 12 at 12 pm, most likely via an online event. The #OnePlusMonitors are here to change the game. Stay tuned: https://t.co/YE8W06LvdR #OnePlus #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/Jzx6vP5H0g— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 30, 2022

It has given us a glimpse of the upcoming monitors, which appear to have a bezel-less display. As one can figure out, the OnePlus Monitor X 27 will get s 27-inch screen, while the OnePlus Monitor E 24 will have a screen size of 24-inch. From the teaser, it appears like the monitors will come with a stand to adjust the orientations.

Both are expected to come in handy for gaming and work. The X 27 is expected to provide more premium features as compared to the E 24. We can expect the former to support a high refresh rate, low latency, and better color reproduction.

However, proper details regarding the OnePlus Monitors are still not out. The company will be disclosing more information before the launch date via the microsite, which is now live.

In addition, OnePlus is also prepping to launch another Smart TV called the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 55-inch in India. This will happen on December 9 at 12 pm. A dedicated microsite reveals a TV with an edge-to-edge design, a 4K screen with 10-bit colors, support for Gamma Engine and MEMC, Dolby Audio support, and more.

Since a few days are left for the launch, it would be best to wait and see what OnePlus brings for us before the year ends. Stay tuned for more information and do let us if you are excited about the OnePlus Monitors in the comments below.