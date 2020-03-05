After six months of pilot testing, OnePlus has today launched its doorstep after-sales service in India. The service is available across Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

“The new doorstep service initiative brings to life our commitment to ensure a premium, burdenless experience for our community across all areas, including after-sales service. As a community-centric brand, we constantly strive to set new global benchmarks when it comes to designing innovative user-driven experiences.”, said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

Book OnePlus Doorstep Service

To avail the service to fix your device at your convenience from home, you will need the OnePlus Care app (download). Open the app, tap on “Book a Repair” and choose your OnePlus device. Once you’ve done that, enter your area PIN code or tap on Auto detect current location.

On the page that appears now, tap on “Get an engineer to visit your location”, fill the required details and tap on “Save this” to raise a request. After submitting the request, a OnePlus engineer will be visiting your location to get your device fixed.

The option “Get an engineer to visit your location” doesn’t seem to be live at the time of writing this article but you will hopefully be seeing the option alongside “We Pick up Your Device” and “You Visit the Authorised Service Center”.

OnePlus has plans to expand the initiative to all tier-1 and several tier-2 cities in the country. Apart from this program, OnePlus already offers a pick-up and drop-off service available over 8000 Pin codes in India.

The company currently has over 70 service centers including exclusive and partner outlets across 40 cities and towns in India. The brand anticipates expanding its customer service to top 100 cities by the end of the year.