OnePlus Ace Racing Edition with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max Launched in China

OnePlus has introduced a new variant of the OnePlus Ace (OnePlus 10R in India and globally) in China this week. This is the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, which comes with a few tweaks like a different design, some changes on the camera front, and more. Here’s a look at what the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition brings to the table.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition: Specs and Features

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition drops the Realme GT Neo 3-like design and feels inspired by the iPhone 13 Pro featuring three big camera housings arranged in what can be presumed to be a triangle. This setup also looks similar to the one found on the OnePlus 10 Pro. It comes in Grey and Blue color options.

Upfront, there’s a punch-hole display (this time in the left corner), spanning 6.59-inches, which is slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch display on the OnePlus Ace. The Racing Edition gets a Full HD+ LCD panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, AI Eye Protection, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness.

The camera department is also different. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition features a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a 16MP front camera too. Sadly, there’s no support for OIS. Speaking of the missing elements, the alert slider isn’t there too.

Under the hood lies a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. This is slower as opposed to the 150W/80W charging speeds of the OnePlus Ace. However, the chipset is the same on both smartphones. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

Connectivity options include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, a 3.5m audio jack, dual-SIM card slots, and a USB Type-C port. Also, you will find a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, X-axis linear vibration motor, dual stereo speakers, Hyperbooost gaming mode, an 8-layer cooling system, and more.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition starts at CNY 1,999 (the pre-sale price is CNY 1,899) and comes in multiple RAM+storage configurations. Here’s a look at the prices of all the variants:

8GB+128GB: CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,900), pre-sale price: CNY 1,899 (around Rs 21,800)

8GB+256GB: CNY 2,199 (around Rs 25,200), pre-sale price: CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,900)

12GB+256GB: CNY 2,499 (around Rs 28,700), pre-sale price: CNY 2,399 (around Rs 27,500)

The device is now up for pre-order and will be available to buy, starting May 31 in China. There is currently no word on whether the Racing Edition will launch in India or not.