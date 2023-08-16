OnePlus Ace 2 Pro with up to 24GB of RAM Officially Introduced

The trend of 24GB of RAM is picking up! Recently, we saw the Redmi K60 Ultra with the same and OnePlus is the latest one to jump onto the bandwagon with the launch of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China. Besides the highest RAM ever, there’s the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 150W fast charging support, and much more. Let’s dive into the details below.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro: Specs and Features

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro succeeds the OnePlus Ace 2 and looks a lot like it. It has the same big circular rear camera bump (barring the Hasselblad branding seen on the OnePlus 11) and a center-positioned punch-hole screen. It comes in Aurora Green and Titanium Grey color options. The 3D AMOLED flexible display spans 6.74 inches and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 1600 nits of peak brightness 1.07 billion colors, and more.

The camera department includes the 50MP main snapper with a Sony IMX890 sensor and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a 16MP selfie shooter too. As for the camera capabilities you get, there’s 4K video recording, 10x digital zoom, beauty mode, slow-motion videos, night mode, portrait mode, and a lot more with an aim to keep up the photography game.

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, you get support for up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, which is a lot! The Ace 2 Pro gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with support for 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, which can result in a full charge in about 17 minutes. It runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

Additional functionalities include the signature alert slider, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, multifunctional NFC, support for up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, a bionic vibration motor, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Aerospace-grade heat dissipation, and a USB Type-C port, among other things.

OnePlus has also introduced the Yuanshen Paimeng edition of the Ace 2 Pro with a gift box that includes a customized back cover, charging adaptor, acrylic table decoration, acrylic phone holder, custom vertical painting poster, SIM ejection pin, stickers, and much more. It also ships with Yuanshen Paimeng themes. The specifications are the same except, it comes in a single 16GB+512GB RAM+Storage configuration.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 (~ Rs 34,600)while the Yuanshen Paimeng edition retails at CNY 3,599 (~ Rs 41,400). It will be up for grabs, starting August 23. The pre-booking will begin on August 16. There’s no word on its availability in India as of now but it could come as some rebranded phone soon. Here’s a look at the prices.