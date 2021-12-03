OnePlus 9RT India Price Leaked; Here’s How Much It Could Cost You

OnePlus is expected to introduce the OnePlus 9RT in India, probably with a different name. Past leaks suggest that it might launch this month, and now we have details on the device’s price. Here’s a look at how much the OnePlus 9RT might retail in India.

OnePlus 9RT India Priced Tipped

A recent report suggests that the OnePlus 9RT will come in two RAM + storage variants in India. The 6GB+128GB base variant could be priced at Rs 34,999 and the higher-end 8GB+128GB model could retail at Rs 39,999. There are chances that the latter model’s price could even decrease to Rs 37,999.

In contrast, leakster Yogesh Brar suggests that there might not be a 6GB variant. That means we could see OnePlus launch the phone in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB+256GB configurations in India. It remains to be seen what OnePlus settles on (no pun intended!). Just two 9 RT variants for India as well, unlike the reports that point towards a 6GB model.

Pricing like I previously said is agressive and between ₹40-44k.— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 2, 2021

If this happens, the OnePlus 9RT will certainly become an attractive option and compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, Realme GT, and more in the sub-Rs. 40,000 price bracket.

It is further suggested that the smartphone will retain its original name and come with a few changes, thus, contradicting a previous report. There are chances that it might be called the OnePlus 9R T, making room for some space between “9R” and “T.”

OnePlus 9RT: Specifications

As for the specs, the Indian variant could be the same as the one launched in China recently. The OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. It will be backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, much like the OnePlus 9 phones.

It houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. You will find a 16MP front camera on the OnePlus 9RT, much like other OnePlus flagship phones. The device will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and run OxygenOS-ColorOS skin based on Android 11.

Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G support, virtual RAM support, stereo speakers, USB Type-C port, and more.

Yet again, we lack an official word from OnePlus and hence need to take these details with a grain of salt. Since the phone is expected to arrive this month, we might soon get some details from the company. We will keep you posted, so stay tuned. Also, do let us know your opinion on the rumored India pricing of the OnePlus 9RT in the comments below.