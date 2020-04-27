After announcing its plans to release stable Android 10 sometime in the second quarter of this year for OnePlus 5/5T, OnePlus has now started rolling out the first Android 10 open beta for these devices. It is worth noting that these devices were launched back in 2017 with Android Nougat out of the box.

The update brings all the Android 10 goodness to the OnePlus 5 and 5T. OnePlus has added full-screen gestures but it appears to be limited to the 5T. Take a look at the official changelog below.

System Brand new UI design brings light and fluid experience Updated to Android 10

Full Screen Gesture (OP5T Only) Newly added Hidden Bar to allow left-right switches of recent apps



You may download the open beta build for OnePlus 5 from here and OnePlus 5T from here. As is the case with all open beta updates released by OnePlus, you may download the update package and perform a local upgrade.

To do so, download the zip file to your phone, go to Settings -> System -> System Updates -> Local upgrade. Restart your phone after the process is complete. Do not forget to backup your data before proceeding with the upgrade.

OnePlus notes that users who are still on old open beta builds of 5/5T will have to update via recovery. If you do that, do keep in mind your data will be wiped. In case you’re interested, you may proceed to update by switching off the device and pressing volume up and power key simultaneously to enter fastboot mode from where you can access recovery.

Meanwhile, the stable version of Android 10 must be right around the corner and hence, you may consider waiting for that instead to seamlessly upgrade your OnePlus 5/5T via OTA update.