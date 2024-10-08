MagSafe for Android? OnePlus 13 Could Make it Happen

Like it or not, Apple’s MagSafe is a pretty innovative technology for wireless charging. And you’ve got to give it to them for turning it into a whole industry of MagSafe-compatible accessories like wallets, cardholders, and magnetic stands that iPhone users have enjoyed for years. Now, it looks like the upcoming OnePlus 13 will incorporate a similar magnetic charging tech with Qi 2 support.

OnePlus China President Louis Lee shared a screenshot of a message on Weibo (via GizmoChina), in which he mentions “magnetic function” support and asks if that “counts as disclosure.” Now this isn’t a clear giveaway that the next flagship from the company will have support for Qi 2 but looks like an indication of it.

Qi 2 is a new standard that came out in 2023 and has a new magnetic charging setup. It works similarly to MagSafe, that is why all iPhones since 2023 come with Qi 2 support. However, things have been pretty barren on the Android side of things, as we have yet to see any major flagship phone supporting this new standard.

Google’s Pixel 9 (review) was supposed to come out with it, but disappointingly it didn’t probably because of its early release this year in August. So it is likely that OnePlus is going to take the charge and be the first major device to support this new wireless charging standard. OnePlus 13 may just open up Magnetic charging compatibility for Android devices.

I know a lot of people in my circle who are knee-deep into MagSafe (all thanks to Apple) and wish they could use their accessories with their Android phones. Hopefully, those days are not far from us. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below.