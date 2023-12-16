OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R Coming to India on January 23

OnePlus recently made the OnePlus 12 official in China with impressive on-paper specs like the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a display wih up to 4,500 nits of brightness, and more. The phone is now confirmed to launch in India and other global markets, alongside the OnePlus 12R.

The launch date is set for January 23, 2024 and this will be a part of OnePlus’ 10th anniversary celebrations. The event will take place at 7:30 pm and should be an in-person event. Much like all events, we can expect this one to be live-streamed too. The #OnePlus12 and #OnePlus12R launch on Jan 23.

Get ready to experience #SmoothBeyondBelief— OnePlus (@oneplus) December 15, 2023

OnePlus 12: Key Specs

The OnePlus 12 has a huge circular camera hump at the back. This time, these are the 4th Gen Hasselblad cameras and the setup includes a 50MP main Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zooming. There’s a 32MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone has a 6.82-inch BOE-made X1 2K OLED LTPO display with up to 4,500 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with an A+ certification from DisplayMate. Paired with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, is support for up to a whopping 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The OnePlus 12 gets a 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It runs OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14, support for the new Rain touch technology so that the phone can be used in the rain, a USB Type-C port (USB 3.2 Gen 1), and much more.

OnePlus 12R: What to Expect?

It is also revealed that this will be the first time the OnePlus ‘R’ series phone, the OnePlus 12R will expand to other regions. To recall, this has been an India-exclusive series earlier.

While the OnePlus 12R hasn’t been revealed officially, we do have past leaks to look at. It is said to look like the OnePlus 12 but have slightly toned-downed features that suits a flagship killer more. This includes a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 50MP triple rear cameras, and more. It could have a bigger 5,500mAh battery as compared to the OnePlus 12 and have support for the same 100W fast charging speeds. It will most likely run Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

We are almost a month away from OnePlus’ flagship (and the first global) launch of 2024 and hence, can expect more official details to appear. We will keep you in the loop, so, stay tuned. So, are your excited about the OnePlus 12 launch in India? Let us know in the comments below.