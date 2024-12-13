One Punch Man Season 3 Finally Gets a 2025 Release Window

One Punch Man’s Saitama is the strongest anime character who has the ability to bring enemies to their knees with a single punch. Besides being a superhero, he’s nothing less than a comedian. Well, his killer punches and the comic timing have contributed heavily to the franchise’s fame. Produced by Madhouse, the One Punch Man anime debuted almost a decade ago. Now, as 2025 will mark the 10th anniversary of the anime, the creators have surprised us by revealing the third season’s release window.

One Punch Man Season 2 bid us goodbye in 2019, and since then, fans have been anticipating the new season. Finally, after a long wait of five years, we learned that One Punch Man Season 3 will be released in 2025.

The fantastic news arrived with a 2 minutes 42 seconds long 10th-anniversary special promo video. The clip allowed us to meet the caped baldy who has grown even stronger than before. Along with the promo, OPM also received a new key visual featuring Saitama, Tatsumaki, Genos, Sonic the Speedster, Deep Sea King Boros, Garou, Fubuki, Illyu, and Vaccine Man.

A special event on September 14, 2025, will bring several surprises for the fanatics. The live dubbing performances and special performances of the ending, opening, and background soundtracks of the first two seasons will captivate the audience.

Even though the third season doesn’t have an exact release date at the moment, we must keep our fingers crossed and hope to learn about it soon.

J.C. Staff produced the second season of One Punch Man, which was criticized by many fans for its lazy animation quality, so we expect the studio to work on the feedback this season. Moreover, while there might be some new entries in One Punch Man Season 3, we will see Makoto Furukawa, Hikaru Midorikawa, and Daisuke Namikawa returning as Saitama, Garou, and Dr. Genus, respectively.