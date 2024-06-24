One Punch Man Manga Goes on Extended Two-Month Break

Much like One Piece, the One Punch Man manga went on a hiatus because of Japan’s Golden Week holidays. As a result, chapter 200 was the last one to be released on May 30, 2024. Well, it appears the fans of the caped baldy will have to wait even longer for his comedic superhero antics. Recently, it was announced that the One Punch manga will take a much longer two-month break.

Yusuke Murata shared an update about One Punch Man manga’s upcoming break on X (previously Twitter). As per the official statement, “Due to various adjustments and preparations by Murata Yusuke, One Punch Man will be on hiatus for approximately two months.” 「ワンパンマン」休載のお知らせ – となりのヤングジャンプ 編集部ブログ https://t.co/zrKD5qK5Ke— 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) June 20, 2024

Additionally, it has been confirmed that the One Punch Man manga will resume on August 22, 2024, and the most-awaited OPM Volume 31 will be released on July 4, 2024.

The author apologized to the fans for the extended hiatus, but we understand the situation manga creators face to keep delivering the chapters in the best quality. That said, what are your thoughts about the last OPM chapter? Are you looking forward to Saitama’s next adventure? Let us know in the comments below.