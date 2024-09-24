Nothing Ear Open Launches With Open Design at Rs 17,999

After quite a bit of teasing and hyping up “a new world of possibilities,” Nothing has launched the Ear Open globally. The new set of Nothing earbuds sport an open design with a transparent earpiece, up to 30 hours of battery backup, and more. Thanks to the launch, we now know all the specifications and pricing details of the device. So, without any further ado, let’s dive right into Nothing Ear Open design, price, and availability.

Nothing Ear Open Design

The latest Nothing earbuds come in a pill-shaped charging and storage case, much like the Nothing Ear Stick. Of course, you get to see that transparent design scheming. However, the case is very slim from all sides. Inside, there are two earbuds that feature an open design. As the name suggests, this open design sees the earbuds not entering your ear canal, and instead, gently sitting at the entrance.

As for the earbuds themselves, there’s a curved hook that tails the earbuds themselves to wrap around your ears. You see the transparent design extending into the earbuds too, up to the stem, with the red accent and Nothing branding greeting the top body. You also see slightly glossier silver ends to this tail, possibly for an enhanced hold around the ears. Each earbud weighs around 8.1 grams.

Nothing Ear Open Specifications and Features

Talking about the Nothing Ear Open specifications, the earbuds feature a 14.2mm titanium-coated polyethylene terephthalate driver along with a custom diaphragm. The audio drivers are backed by what Nothing is calling “Bass Enhance” technology. However, the Nothing Ear Open misses out on ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), due to its open design. But, there’s a dedicated 120ms Low Latency Mode.

To protect the leakage coming from an open design, there’s a dual speaker system, with the second outward speaker playing an inverse sound form to negate the leakage.

Furthermore, the Open also brings Dual Device Connectivity to the table alongside Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Like the previous Nothing earbuds, you get to see ChatGPT integration on the Open as well but you’ll need a Nothing Phone to access it.

The Nothing Ear Open is also equipped with AI-backed Clear Voice technology, that aims to enhance your experience during calls by reducing ambient noise. According to Nothing, this technology has been tested out in 28 million scenarios.

For protection against sweat and dust, both the charging case and individual earbuds are backed by IP54 rating. In terms of battery backup, each earbud packs a 64mAh unit, while the charging case carries an additional 635mAh pack. According to Nothing, the earbuds will offer up to 8 hours of backup on a single charge. Meanwhile, the charging case will bring up to 30 hours of playback time to the user.

As for touch controls, there are the regular gestures. For example, pinching and holding the step of the earbuds lets you play/pause or skip tracks. In addition, a single pinch answers or hands up a call, and double pinch rejects an incoming call.

Nothing Ear Open Pricing and Availability

The Nothing Ear Open has launched for Rs 17,999 in India and for $149 in the US. While the availability in India has not been revealed it, it will be available for pre-ordering via nothing.tech (visit) in the US. Nothing will also be holding some limited drops on September 28 including the Nothing London Soho Store. Finally, Nothing’s latest earbuds will go on open sales all throughout October.