Nothing Phone (2a) Early Price Leak Packs a Surprise

The Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, and while prior leaks have spilled out almost every specification of the device, the pricing was still uncertain, until today. The pricing of Phone (2a) in Europe has been leaked and it turns out the phone will retail for a much lower price than expected.

A French website named Dealabs, a deals finder, website claims that the base 8/128GB variant of the Nothing Phone (2a) will cost €349 or US $375 in Europe. The website claims that the 12/256GB variant will cost €399 or US $427. Fresh. Eyes.



The official Phone (2a) launch event is happening on 5 March 2024, 11:30 GMT. pic.twitter.com/eE6hPjXOeB— Nothing (@nothing) February 13, 2024

The Europe pricing translates to Rs 31,000 for the 8/128GB variant and Rs 35,000 for the 12/256GB variant. However, we believe the Phone (2a) will end up costing much less, in the ballpark of Rs 24,999 to 27,999 in India.

We advise you to take this info with a grain of salt, though. If the phone does end up costing €349, it’s good news for people planning to buy the Phone (2a). For those unaware, the Phone (2a) is expected to come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, dual rear Sony cameras, and a 4700 mAh battery with 33 or 45W charging speed.

The phone could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and feature a different Glyph design from the Phone (1) or Phone (2). Check out our detailed article on Nothing Phone (2a) roundup for leaked design and specifications.

What are your expectations from the Nothing Phone (2a)? How much would you pay for it in the subcontinent? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.