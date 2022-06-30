Nothing phone (1) Price Leaked; Here’s How Much It Could Cost You!

As the days pass, the Nothing phone (1) leak list is only increasing. We recently saw the smartphone leak in a new black color and now we have details on the most exciting part, its price. The Nothing phone (1)’s European prices have now leaked and it might be attractive.

This Is How Much the Nothing Phone (1) Could Cost!

The Nothing phone (1) was found listed on Amazon Germany (courtesy of leakster Mukul Sharma) with a starting price of €469.99 (~ Rs 38,570). This is for the 8GB+128GB model. The 8GB+256GB model was spotted with a price tag of €499.99 (~ Rs 41,000), while the 12GB+256GB model is priced at €549.99 (~ Rs 45,100). Nothing Phone (1) + Nothing Ear (1) bundle

8+128GB: €469.99 (Rs 38,773.90)

8+256GB: €499.99 (Rs 41,249.56)

12+256GB: €549.99 (Rs 45,378.57)

Do note that the Indian pricing is likely to be lower than this.#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/iBKfYmr043— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 30, 2022

Since the Nothing phone (1) will be made in India, we expect the Indian prices to be less. We can expect the phone (1) to start at under Rs 35,000.

In addition to this, the phone’s spec sheet details have been leaked. This comes after it was recently confirmed that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. It is suggested that the Nothing phone (1) will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and house 50MP+16MP dual rear cameras along with a 16MP selfie shooter.

A 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, Nothing OS based on Android 12 (without any bloatware), wireless charging, and more are also expected. The transparent design is already confirmed and the phone (1) is said to come with an aluminum frame. It is also speculated that phone (1) will come without an in-box charger, which feels like a wrong move since it’s the company’s first phone.

One thing to note here is that these details aren’t confirmed by Nothing and for concrete details, we will have to wait until July 12. We will update you as soon as the Nothing phone (1) is made official, so stay tuned. And, do share your price guesses with us in the comments below.