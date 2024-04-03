The Secret of Nothing’s Next Product to be Revealed on April 18!

Nothing has had an exceptional run so far in 2024. The company launched Phone (2a) which has been well received, and it now seems to be gearing up for a new product launch. The company previously posted a social media post featuring a video of a beetle and a frog with the frog outleaping in the end. Nothing has yet again posted an image of the same two species today, this time specifying a date.

The cryptic posts could likely be references to the past and upcoming mascots. Since the beetle represented the Ear (2), the frog may be the mascot that symbolizes the imminent arrival of the Nothing Ear (3).

For the uninitiated, Beetle was the mascot of the Nothing Ear (2), so the chances that we’re getting the Nothing Ear (3) soon are pretty high. Play Date.



Don’t miss our next Community Update.



18 April 2024. pic.twitter.com/DFZz80XXna— Nothing India (@nothingindia) April 3, 2024

Nothing took to X (formerly Twitter) to post the text “Play Date“. The post indicates that more information would come out in their next community update. This would come out on April 18.

As of now, specifics about the Nothing Ear (3) remain under wraps. But it’s likely to inherit the signature transparent design of the Ear (1) and Ear (2).

There’s also the possibility that this could be something entirely different and not Nothing Ear (3). Since it’s been nearly a year after the Ear (2)’s launch, the timing strengthens this speculation.

We’ll know for sure on the 18th, but expect to see more rumors and perhaps leaked renders in the meantime.

What are your thoughts about the Nothing Ear series? Have you used any of their earbuds and if yes, what did you like about them? Do you think Nothing’s upcoming announcement is about something entirely different? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.