Nothing’s New Video Teases Next Product; Could Be New Earbuds

Nothing recently introduced its second product and the first smartphone, the phone (1) last month and we can safely say that there’s more to witness this year. While you may be wondering, what now? The Carl Pei-led already has some plans and is also giving some hints about it, as suggested by its latest video.

Nothing Could Launch New Earbuds Next!

Nothing has released a new YouTube video, titled “What’s after phone (1)?” that gives a hint at what to expect next. While the mainly explores what went behind the launch of the phone (1), it does provide an answer to its title.

The beginning of the video features a concealed device, which appears to be a pair of earbuds. Nothing’s design lead, Tom Howard clarified that this isn’t the ear (1) and we can only assume that it is a new product in the pipeline. And it’s blurred too, so it most likely is an upcoming Nothing product, which the company doesn’t want to reveal as of now.

In the end, it further says that it can’t reveal the product because it’s about to get launched and will be more refined. You can check out the video below to know more.

This teaser falls in line with the current rumors. Recently, tipster Mukul Sharma suggested that Nothing is working on 2 earbuds, which are being tested internally. While one pair of earbuds could be the ear (2), the other one might be the ear (1) Stick. To recall, the latter has been leaked previously too and was expected to launch alongside the phone (1).

[Exclusive] Nothing is working on not one, but two wireless earphones. Both models have started undergoing internal testing in various European and Asian regions.

While one could be the Nothing Ear (1) Stick which I leaked earlier, the other could be the Ear (2).#Nothing— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 4, 2022

One thing to note is that there’s still no word on what these rumored Nothing TWS earbuds will be like. We also don’t know what really Nothing has in store for us and to get an idea of how things will proceed, we will have to wait for an official word. This might not be a long wait, given that Nothing actively talks about and teases its products.

So, we advise you to wait for more details to appear and whenever this happens, we will keep you all posted. Stay tuned and don’t forget to share your thoughts on the aforementioned information in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of Nothing ear (1)