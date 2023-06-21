Nothing Might Foray Into The Smartwatch Segment

With the Nothing Phone (2) launch date officially confirmed, excitement for Nothing’s upcoming consumer products is sky-high. And to top it all, it looks like the London-based startup is also gearing up to debut its smartwatch. Keep reading to know more.

Nothing Smartwatch To Arrive Soon?

Tipster Mukul Sharma spotted an Indian BIS certification with model number Nothing D395 under the “CMF by Nothing” title. The same was spotted earlier by Mukul Sharma a few months ago. The interesting part about this listing is that it is under the smartwatch category. We got out first hint at Nothing’s intention to venture into the smartwatch space when Carl Pei, co-founder and CEO of Nothing tweeted his desire to test out the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Now, a few things to note. First of all, the existence of a certification listing does not always translate to actual products. Secondly, we do not know if this is a full-fledged smartwatch or a simple fitness tracker in the works. Nothing can debut a simple fitness tracker, with a focus on transparency and dot matrix typography to “test the waters.” While the #NothingPhone2 is right around the corner, if you remember, I spotted this trademark, dubbed CMF By Nothing a couple of months ago.



Well, turns out it's a smartwatch.

Have also spotted the Nothing D395 in the smartwatches category on the Indian BIS certification 😀… pic.twitter.com/0npHX0Zy0r— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 20, 2023

But there’s nothing concrete available at the moment, including, the name of the rumored Nothing smartwatch. As for the “confirmed” Nothing Phone (2), it will be sustainably crafted and will be a Made in India product. The phone will ship with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with a 4,700mAh battery. Other than this, the phone is expected to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP triple rear cameras with OIS support, and the possibility of Satellite Communicationas well. The smartphone will run Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13 out of the box.

With that being said, we are optimistic about a Nothing smartwatch in the future. However, we do not want to get our hopes too high. As of now, the Phone (2) takes top priority and we expect some really interesting offerings from the London-based consumer tech brand. So what do you think of this latest development? If it happens at all, how do you think the Nothing Watch will look like? Do comment down your thoughts below.