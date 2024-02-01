Nothing Confirms Phone (2a) is Coming Soon

Nothing phones have been all over the news lately for getting Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 which brings a bunch of new features to both the Phone (1) and Phone (2). Both phones were well-received during their launches; however, since Nothing Phone (1)’s discontinuation, many people have been asking for a lower-priced Nothing Phone, and we have good news for them. The Nothing Phone (2a) is now officially confirmed.

In Nothing’s latest community update, the company has finally confirmed they’re bringing a new phone dubbed Phone (2a), codenamed Aerodactyl. For those unaware, Phone (2a)’s existence was first confirmed months ago by leakers on X (formerly Twitter). The first Nothing Community Update of 2024 is here!



It's an exciting start to the year as we introduce our new VP of Marketing, Glyph Developer Kit, and, if you haven't guessed by now, Aerodactyl – our latest smartphone.



Sit down, tune in, and enjoy. pic.twitter.com/uYpsTdAzWb— Nothing (@nothing) February 1, 2024

Specifications-wise, the Nothing Phone (2a) should sit somewhere between Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2), and pricing-wise, it should cost about the same as Phone (1) or a tad bit lower when it launched.

We have covered all the potential specifications of the Phone (2a) in our master article. Here’s a TL;DR of the specifications:

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC

Dual-cameras

AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate

4500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Different Glyphs to Phone (1) and (2)

A $350 or $400 price tag

See the world through fresh eyes.



Phone (2a) is coming. pic.twitter.com/kPSvFTfGuS— Nothing (@nothing) February 1, 2024

In the community update video, Nothing also mentioned more audio products and phones are coming. Besides, the Glyph Developer Kit was also announced and it should help app developers to use Glyphs when their apps are running.

Right after the announcement, Nothing’s sub-brand CMF also posted on X about its upcoming products the Neckband Pro and Buds.

What are your thoughts about Phone (2a) and what are your expectations? Let us know in the comments section below.