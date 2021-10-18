Nokia XR20 with Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 5G Launched in India

Apart from launching its first tablet device in seven years, HMD Global has been expanding its Nokia smartphone lineups in India. So, after launching the Nokia G20 in July earlier this year, the company has launched its first-ever rugged smartphone under its X-series, dubbed as the Nokia XR20, in India today. The device can withstand harsh environmental and physical abuse and comes with a military-grade build to go through it all.

Nokia XR20 Launched in India

Starting with the design, the Nokia XR20 looks like any other smartphone in the market. However, the device can withstand up to a 55-degree Celcius temperature and up to -20-degree Celcius.

Furthermore, the device is built to survive drops from up to 1.8m and can remain underwater for up to one hour without getting internal damages. It carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. So, as one can imagine, the XR20 is a rough and tough device that aims to cater to those who like to go on adventure trips without worrying about their smartphones.

Coming to the display, the Nokia XR20 comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a maximum resolution of 1080 x 2400p and a peak brightness level of 550 nits. The display is covered with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus and is compatible with wet hands and gloves. There is also a top-center punch-hole cutout to house the 8MP selfie snapper.

Speaking of the cameras, the device rocks a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a primary 48MP sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree FOV. Alongside the cameras, the XR20 also features two flashes that are housed inside the square-shaped camera module on the patterned back panel.

Internals and Other Features

Under the hood, the device packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, the first Snapdragon 400-series chipset with 5G capabilities. So it is evident that Nokia XR20 comes with support for 5G connectivity. The chipset is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device also supports storage expansion to up to 512GB via microSD cards.

As for the battery, the Nokia XR20 packs a 4,630mAh battery that supports 15W Qi-wireless charging and 18W wired fast charging. As per Nokia, the device can run for up to two whole days on a single charge, thanks to an AI-based battery-saving technology.

Other than these, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11ax support.

The Nokia XR20 will also receive four years of monthly security updates and three major Android OS updates in the coming years. It comes in two color variants, namely Ultra Blue and Granite, and runs Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price, the Nokia XR20 is priced at Rs 46,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB variant in India. It will be available to buy from offline retail stores across India, e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, and Nokia’s official website.

The Nokia XR20 will be available to pre-book from October 20 to October 29. The company will start shipping the device on October 30. Moreover, customers who will pre-book the device will be eligible for free gifts like the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite and a one-year screen protection plan.