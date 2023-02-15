Nokia X30 5G Is Costliest Nokia Phone in India Right Now!

HMD Global-owned Nokia has introduced the new Nokia X30 5G phone in India. The device gets a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 90Hz display, and more at a rather expensive price tag. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Nokia X30 5G: Specs and Features

The Nokia X30 is a result of the company’s eco-friendly venture and is made up of 100% recycled aluminum and 65% recycled plastic. The phone features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

As mentioned earlier, the phone has a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The camera department houses a 50MP main snapper with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The cameras come with Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ glass protection. The selfie shooter stands at 16MP. You get to try various camera features like AI Portrait, Dark Vision, Night mode 2.0, Tripod mode, and more.

The Nokia X30 5G is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It runs Android 12 (which is disappointing at this time, especially for the price) and supports three OS upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

There’s also support for the GoPro Quik app, pre-installed Spotify, and access to ExpressVPN for 30 days. Additional details include OZO Spatial Audio, an in-display fingerprint scanner, an IP67 rating, Face Unlock support, NFC, and more.

Price and Availability

The Nokia X30 5G retails at Rs 48,999, which is slightly on the higher end when compared to rivals (with the same chipset) like the iQOO Z6, the Moto G82, and more, priced under Rs 30,000. It will be up for grabs via Amazon and the company’s website, starting February 20. The phone comes in Ice White and Cloudy Blue colors.

Users can also get a discount of Rs 1,000 and free Nokia Comfort earbuds (worth Rs 2,799) and a 33W charger (worth Rs 2,999).