Moto G82 with a 120Hz OLED Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India

As expected, the Moto G82 has been launched in India. The phone is the latest to enter the Moto G series and comes with an exciting spec sheet that includes a 120Hz pOLED display, 50MP OIS rear cameras (touted as the first in India in the price range), near-stock Android 12, and more. Have a look at the details.

Moto G82: Specs and Features

The Moto G82 is pretty much like the recent Moto G phones and comes with a sleek design. There are two color options to choose from, namely, Meteorite Gray and White Lily.

The phone gets a 6.6-inch Full HD+ pOLED 10-bit color display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 color gamut, and SGS Blue Eye certification. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and comes equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The camera department houses three at the back, including, a 50MP main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera stands at 16MP. There’s support for various camera features like Dual Capture, Live Filter, Portrait Mode, Panorama, HDR, Night Vision, Pro Mode, Face Beauty, and more.

The Moto G82 gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. The device runs near-stock Android 12, as mentioned before. Other details include 13 5G Bands, Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, NFC, and more. There’s also support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, and IP52 certification.

Price and Availability

The Moto G82 is priced at Rs 21,499 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. It competes with phones like the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and more. It will be available to buy, starting June 14 via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and leading retail stores.

As an introductory offer, the Moto G82 will be available at a starting price of Rs 19,999 after availing of a flat Rs 1,500 instant discount on SBI credit cards. Plus, people can get Jio benefits worth Rs 5,049.