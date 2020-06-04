Nokia partnered with Flipkart to launch its first-ever 4K smart TV back in December last year. It was a 55-inch smart TV with a premium bezel-less design and JBL Audio support. Now, the company has today taken the wraps off the new 43-inch smart TV with 4K resolution, MEMC support, and JBL audio optimizations.

Nokia 43-inch Smart TV: Specs and Features

The new 43-inch Nokia Smart tv carries forward the same premium design as the 55-inch variant. There’s minimal bezels at the top and the edges while the bottom bezel is thick to house Nokia branding.

The 43-inch panel here boasts a 4K resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels) with a 178-degree viewing angle, up to 400 nits of brightness, and Dolby Vision support. This smart TV supports intelligent dimming (process image info in real-time to optimize the quality) and MEMC technology (for a smooth viewing experience) as well.

Under the hood, the 43-inch Nokia Smart TV is powered by the quad-core PureX Cortex-A53 processor. You will also find the Mali 450MP4 GPU, 2.25GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage onboard, along with Android TV 9.0 out-of-the-box. You get access to popular apps like Netflix and YouTube, Google Assistant, and Play Store to download apps you like.

The smart TV is equipped with 3x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, and an Ethernet port. It also supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. You have 24W bottom-firing speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround support. The speakers here have been optimized by JBL as well, the same as its predecessor.

Price and Availability

The new 43-inch 4K Nokia Smart TV retails at Rs. 31,999 and will go on sale from 8th June via Flipkart in India. The company has priced its smart TV way higher than most of the competitors, including Xiaomi and Vu, in the market. It will be interesting to see whether Nokia will be able to hold its ground against them.

Buy Nokia 43-inch 4K Smart TV from Flipkart (Rs. 31,999)