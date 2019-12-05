Merely weeks after Flipkart and Nokia revealed that they have partnered to make Nokia-branded smart TVs, the first-ever ‘Nokia Smart TV’ has officially been launched today in India. It’s feature-packed, has been priced aggressively, and is ready to butt heads with many popular smart TV brands in India. So, without wasting any more time, let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing details:

Nokia Smart TV: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, Nokia Smart TV boasts a pretty minimalist design with a bezel-less display panel that should offer you seamless infinity-edge viewing experience. Unlike Motorola, the company hasn’t gone all out and launched several different sizes of their Nokia Smart TV at once.

Nokia Smart TV comes in a single 55-inch variant with a 4K Ultra-HD LED display panel, which supports Dolby Vision, Intelligent Dimming Technology, HDR 10, and a wide color gamut. There’s support for MEMC technology (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) onboard as well.

The company’s first smart TV is powered by the PureX quad-core processor, clocked at 1GHz and coupled with Mali 450MP4 GPU, 2.25GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. Nokia Smart TV runs Android 9 TV with no skin and Google Play support out-of-the-box. The smart TV also includes built-in Chromecast to let you stream content from your mobile phone.

The TV comes with a built-in 24W bottom-firing speaker, which has been tuned by audio equipment maker JBL. This means you can expect a deep bass and an immersive sound experience from the Nokia smart TV. There’s also support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital, and DTS TruSurround technologies to further enhance the experience.

To be clear, Flipkart is the brand licensee for the Nokia Smart TV and will oversee the manufacturing and distribution process in the country. There’s just a single 55-inch variant right now but models with different screen sizes and resolutions will be unveiled down the road.

Price and Availability

The 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD Nokia Smart TV has been priced at Rs. 41,999 in India. It will go on sale starting from December 10, exclusively on Flipkart. You can able to avail 10% discount on debit/credit cards and EMI transactions.

The e-commerce giant is also offering Rs. 999 complete TV protection to safeguard your Nokia TV against manufacturing defects and accidental damages for three years. Nokia’s first-ever smart TV goes head-to-head with segment disruptors including Mi TV, iFFalcon, and others. So, would you prefer picking up the Nokia Smart TV over the Mi TVs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Check out the Nokia Smart TV on Flipkart (Rs 41,999)