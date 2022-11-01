Nokia G60 5G with a 120Hz Display Launched in India; Check out the Details!

HMD Global-owned Nokia has a new 5G phone for us in India. The new Nokia G60 5G, which was earlier introduced at the IFA 2022 event, is a mid-range phone with inclusions like a 120HZ display, support for three years of software updates, and much more. Have a look at the details.

Nokia G60 5G: Specs and Features

The Nokia G60 5G has a frame and back made up of 60% and 100% recycled plastic, respectively as an effort towards a sustainable environment. It comes in Black and Ice colorways. The 6.58-inch Full HD+ display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is covered by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood lies a Snapdragon 695 chipset, which isn’t the fastest of them all but you can expect some decent performance. This is clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable by up to 1TB via a memory card.

The camera department houses a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front snapper is rated at 8MP. You will get to try out features like Night Mode 2.0, Tripod Mode, AI Portrait, and the GoPro Quik app for easy editing, among other things.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It runs Android 12 and comes with a promise of 3 years of major updates and monthly security updates.

There’s also support for SA/NSA 5G bands, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, aptX HD/aptX Classic/aptX Adaptive audio support, and an IP52 rating. Additionally, the Nokia G60 5G comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax-ready, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, eSIM support, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Price and Availability

The Nokia G60 5G retails at Rs 29,999 and competes with the likes of the Redmi K50i 5G, the Realme GT Neo 3T, and much more in India.

It is available for pre-booking and will be up for grabs, starting November 7 via the company’s website, popular online platforms, and select retail stores. You can also get free Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth ₹3,599 on the purchase from Nokia.com.

Pre-book Nokia G60 5G (Rs 29,999)