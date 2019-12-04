Most Android vendors are embracing 5G technology in all its glory. Following the unveiling of the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform by Qualcomm at its Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii on Tuesday, Xiaomi and Nokia (HMD Global) have both announced plans to launch 5G smartphones powered by the new chipset next year.

While Xiaomi President, Lin Bin, took to the stage at the Qualcomm event to announce that the Redmi K30 will be the first Snapdragon 765-powered device, Juho Sarvikas, the chief product officer at HMD, also made a presentation at the event to reveal that the company will soon launch a Nokia-branded 5G phone powered by the same chipset.

According to Sarvikas, the device will feature PureDisplay technology with HDR10 video playback, as well as ZEISS Imaging with support for 4K UHD ultra-wide video recording. “Our highest priority for 2020 is making 5G more accessible – bringing an affordable yet premium grade, future proof 5G experience for the best possible performance in NSA and SA networks with the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform”, he said.

With 5G all set to become more mainstream in 2020, smartphone vendors are working furiously to incorporate the new technology in their offerings next year. While almost all flagship devices have been virtually confirmed to come with 5G connectivity, most mainstream Android OEMs are also set to release mid-range handsets with the latest cellular technology.

Sadly, though, recent developments suggest that 5G networks may not be deployed in India any time soon, so it will be interesting to see if either of the two companies, or any of the other smartphone vendors for that matter, will bring their 5G devices to the country next year.