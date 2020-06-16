After launching in Europe this March, HMD Global has now launched the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic in India.

Nokia 5310: Specs

Nokia 5310 features a 2.4-inch QVGA color display. You get the nostalgic T9 keypad with this one. The handset measures 123.7 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm and weighs 88.2 grams. The device comes in both single SIM and dual SIM models. Do keep in mind that the SIM type used here is Mini-SIM.

Under the hood, the Nokia 5310 uses a MediaTek MT6260A processor. It is coupled with 8MB of RAM and 16MB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 32GB with the help of a microSD card.

The device supports GSM 900/1800 bands and comes with Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity. The port used in the device is micro-USB. The handset features a 3.5 mm headphone jack and boasts dual front-facing speakers.

You get physical volume control buttons on the left and media playback controls – play/ pause, play next or previous tracks on the right side. You can also use the media playback controls to switch FM radio channels.

The battery used here has a capacity of 1,200 mAh. In case you’re wondering, the battery can be removed. HMD Global promises up to 20 hours of talk time with its single SIM variant. For the dual SIM variant, it reduces to 7 hours. As far as the standby time is concerned, you get up to 22 days with the Dual SIM variant and up to 30 days with the single SIM option.

Nokia 5310: Price and Availability

The Nokia 5310 is priced at Rs.3,399. You can buy the Nokia 5310 in White/Red and Black/Red color variants. The handset is currently up for pre-orders on Nokia’s online store. It will retail via Amazon India and Nokia store from the 23rd of June. It will hit offline stores on 22 July.