Alongside a host of new smartphones, including its first-ever 5G phone, HMD Global has also taken the wraps off the Nokia 5310 feature phone. Yeah, that name sounds familiar because it is. This is a refresh of the super popular Nokia XpressMusic phone from 2008. Nokia is again banking on nostalgia to connect people and deliver new set of features to first-time users.

Nokia 5310: Specs and Features

The new Nokia 5310 sports almost the same design as the original XpressMusic phone with the volume rocker and music controls buttons. HMD Global sure has made a host of improvements across the board, in line with recent leaks.

Nokia 5310 has a 2.4-inch QVGA color display and a standard keypad. The highlight will, however, have to be the dual front-firing speakers. It’s a desirable feature that’s also missing in many flagship smartphone as well.

This phone features a curved design, along with the volume rocker on the left and play/ pause, forward and rewind keys on the right. You can also use the latter to skip tracks. There’s no selfie camera onboard but you do get a VGA camera with flash on the rear.

The internals here include a MT6260A processor, paired with 8MB of RAM and 16MB of internal storage. Yes, 8MB RAM. Measly in comparison to 16GB on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, right? It supports storage expanstion up to 32GB via microSD card, so you can store all your favorite MP3 trackson the phone. You can choose to play the in-built FM radio as well.

Nokia 5310 comes equipped with a 1,200mAh removable battery, 2.5G connectivity, Bluetooth 3.9, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.

Price and Availability

Nokia 5310 has been priced at 39 euros (around Rs. 3,099) and will go on sale in March itself. It comes in two color variants – Black/Red and White/Red.

There is currently no word on when (or if) this nostalgic feature phone will make its way over to India. Do you really need an XpressMusic feature phone when you have Spotify? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.