After a prolonged period of silence, HMD Global has today emerged on Indian shores once again with the launch of the Nokia 5.3. The smartphone was first unveiled earlier this year and has finally found its way to India. Nokia 5.3 is a sub-Rs. 15,000 budget smartphone with Snapdragon 665, quad-cameras, and a decent-sized battery under the hood.

Nokia 5.3: Specs & Features

Starting off with the design, Nokia 5.3 boasts a composite back panel (a fancy word for plastic back) with the company’s signature Nordic aesthetic. You’ll also find a circular quad-camera system and a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the rear.

Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600 x 720 resolution. There’s a thicker bottom bezel with the Nokia branding at the bottom and a waterdrop notch, with an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera, onboard.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the well-known Snapdragon 665 chipset. You also get up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs vanilla Android 10 out-of-the-box, with only minor UI/ UX tweaks. HMD Global promises two guaranteed software updates – Android 11 and 12 – over the coming years.

The quad-camera system on the rear includes a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. This camera system is not backed by Zeiss and you have an LED flash sitting in the middle.

Nokia 5.3 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 10W (5V/ 2A) charging support, which is disappointing as some in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment already offer up to 33W fast-charging support.

Price & Availability

The 4GB+64GB base variant of the Nokia 5.3 has been priced at Rs. 13,999 whereas the higher-end 6GB+64GB variant has been priced at Rs. 15,499 in India.

This smartphone will be available in three colorways, namely Cyan, Sand and Charcoal. It will go on sale starting from 1st September, exclusively on Amazon India. You can go ahead and pre-book this smartphone on Nokia’s website starting today itself.