Noise, the wearables company that’s behind devices like the Noise Shots truly wireless earbuds has today launched a brand new smartwatch called the NoiseFit Endure. In many ways, the smartwatch emulates things you would want a smartwatch to have, for example, the round dial shape, and an overall design that looks similar to a regular watch.

The Endure however, is not a regular watch; the smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch LCD round display, with a resolution of 240×240 pixels. The display can also be customised thanks to a huge selection of 100 cloud-based watch faces that users can choose from. Wrapped around the display is a stainless steel bezel that adds more in the way of ‘looks’ to the smartwatch.

For fitness, the watch comes with the ability to track 9 different sports modes, including walking, cycling, running, etc. There’s a built-in activity tracker as well as a heart rate monitor that keeps a track of your heart rate 24×7. As is common with most smartwatches and even fitness bands, the watch comes with a step counter, sedentary reminders, and more features aimed to keep you active and healthy.

The watch also doesn’t skimp out on other features. The NoiseFit Endure is IP68 rated, which means it’s completely safe to be used in any conditions. There’s Bluetooth 5.0 on board, and the watch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Noise has packed in a solid 460mAh battery inside the NoiseFit Endure which the company says will last for 20 days on a charge. That’s definitely good enough.

The smartwatch comes in four colours: Classic Black, Tan Brown, Charcoal Black, and Teal Green. You can choose between a silicone band or a leather one. The NoiseFit Endure is priced at ₹3,999 for the silicone band, and ₹4,499 for the leather band option.

You can pre-order the watch right now on the company’s website by simply paying ₹500. This will give you a ₹1,000 discount when you pay the rest of the amount on May 14.

